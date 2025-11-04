Artificial intelligence will drive inequality through the roof: James Robinson

What are the lessons from Trump undermining institutions in the past few months? Are institutions as deep rooted as they are made up to be, even in mature Western democracies?

Well, that’s not really the way I think about it. What’s going on now is a sort of backlash against the failure of institutions. I don’t think the right picture to have in your mind is that there are these wonderful institutions that President Trump is trying to undermine. The institutions in the US have not generated shared prosperity over the last 50 years. If you look at the real wages of people who did not complete college, which is the majority of the people in the US, they’re lower now than they were 50 or 60 years ago. This is a staggering fact about the failure of institutions to be inclusive. Economic institutions failed to adjust to globalization, to technical change, computerization, changes in the labour market. It’s unbelievable that 85% of people in a Pew poll last year said that elected politicians don’t care about people like me. I think President Trump is a response to institutional failure, not the source of institutional failure. His very personalistic way of operating—the reason he can do that is because there is so little trust and belief in the institutions.