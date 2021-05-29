Nominal rural wages rise during pandemic: Nomura

MUMBAI: Even as the raging pandemic disrupted businesses and caused major income losses, nominal rural wages have been higher during the period, data showed. According to Nomura, rise in rural wages during pandemic is mostly due to supply-side factors.

“Following the first wave lockdown, rural wages initially spiked due to supply and demand mismatches from the exodus of migrant workers. Even after lockdowns were relaxed, conditions did not fully normalise," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economist, Nomura.

In the financial year ending March 2021, rural wage build up in the agricultural sector increased by 7.2 percentage points after rising 3.8 percentage points (pp) in FY20, while rural non-agricultural wages rose by 5.4 pp compared to a 3.9 pp build up in FY20. The rural labour force participation rate, even after the second wave, remained around 41-42%, nearly 2 pp below the pre-pandemic normal of 44%, indicative of labour supply constraints, Varma and Nandi said.

Higher rural wages are usually positive for rural demand, but this time it is unlikely the case. Real rural wage growth has averaged near zero in FY21 and, while hiring has increased under the government’s rural employment guarantee scheme, this mainly provides only subsistence wages. “In contrast, we see supply-side implications," Varma and Nandi added. They feel higher rural agricultural wages, alongside rising costs of other inputs like fodder, diesel and fertilisers, could lead to higher farm production costs, resulting in cost-push inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, India Ratings said that even if agricultural output and income remain intact, there is a strong likelihood that the expenditure pattern of rural households will be muted.

The rating agency thinks that rural demand may stay muted due to adverse impact of covid second wave. “While demand for agricultural credit and agricultural inputs such as fertilizer and pesticides could remain strong in view of third consecutive year of near normal monsoon, the demand for FMCG products, automobiles especially tractors and two-wheelers is expected to suffer," the rating agency said.

