Nominal rural wages rise during pandemic: Nomura

Higher rural wages are usually positive for rural demand, but this time it is unlikely the case. Real rural wage growth has averaged near zero in FY21 and, while hiring has increased under the government’s rural employment guarantee scheme, this mainly provides only subsistence wages. “In contrast, we see supply-side implications," Varma and Nandi added. They feel higher rural agricultural wages, alongside rising costs of other inputs like fodder, diesel and fertilisers, could lead to higher farm production costs, resulting in cost-push inflationary pressures.

