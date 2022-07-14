Nomura lowers GDP forecast for 2022-23 to 4.7%2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 06:11 AM IST
- The improvement has been broad-based across consumption, investment, industry and the external sectors
BENGALURU : Nomura on Wednesday sharply lowered India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2023 to 4.7% from 5.4% estimated earlier on the back of the global economic slowdown, elevated inflation and rising interest rates. However, it maintained its growth projection for 2022 at 7.2%, highlighting a robust near-term economic growth outlook.