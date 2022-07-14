Nomura lowers GDP forecast for 2022-23 to 4.7%

“While near-term growth momentum seems to be robust, we see rising medium-term growth headwinds from higher inflation, monetary policy tightening, dormant private capex growth and, most importantly, the global growth slowdown. Consequently, we expect GDP growth of 7.2% y-o-y in 2022, but have lowered our 2023 GDP growth projection from 5.4% to 4.7%," wrote Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura in a recent note co-authored with Aurodeep Nandi.