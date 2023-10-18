Nomura upgrades China's YoY GDP growth forecast to 5.1% in 2023 vs 4.8% prior

China's economy faced a slowdown during the summer due to weakened global demand for its exports and the worsening situation in the property sector, as per government reports on Wednesday

Nomura has upgraded China's 2023 year-on-year (YoY) gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 5.1 percent versus 4.8 percent prior, it said in a note on Wednesday.

Official data revealed that the world's second-largest economy grew at a 4.9 percent annual pace in July-September, surpassing analysts' expectations of approximately 4.5 percent, AP reported. However, this growth was notably slower compared to the 6.3 percent annual rate in the preceding quarter.

In response to the economic challenges, the Chinese government implemented various measures, including increased spending on infrastructure projects such as ports, reductions in interest rates, and the relaxation of restrictions on home purchases. Despite these efforts, economists highlight the need for broader reforms to address underlying issues that hinder long-term growth.

Officials from the National Bureau of Statistics expressed caution, noting that global realities were becoming "more complex and grave." They also warned that the anticipated rebound in demand from Chinese consumers and businesses post-pandemic has not materialised as expected.

Xi Jinping makes promises President Xi Jinping declared on Wednesday that Beijing is set to inject more than $100 billion in fresh funding into its Belt and Road initiative, marking the tenth anniversary of the extensive infrastructure project, AFP reported.

The Belt and Road initiative stands as a crucial element in Xi's efforts to enhance China's influence globally. Beijing has reported signing contracts exceeding two trillion dollars worldwide as part of this initiative.

Supporters commend the initiative for contributing resources and fostering economic growth in the Global South. However, critics have censured it for burdening economically challenged nations with substantial debt.

Xi's announcement included details that key Belt and Road lenders, the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank, will extend an additional $100 billion in loans. He specified that both banks will create financing opportunities amounting to 350 billion yuan ($47.9 billion) for Belt and Road Initiative projects.

Furthermore, Xi stated that an additional 80 billion yuan will be infused into the Silk Road Fund, the project's official lending institution.

