Non-bank lenders to see 13-14% AUM growth in FY24: Crisil

Mumbai: India’s non-bank lenders are expected to see a 13-14% growth in their assets under management (AUM) in FY24— or twice the 7% pace logged in 2021-22—on the back of robust credit demand stemming from the ongoing economic rebound, Crisil Ratings Ltd said on Wednesday.
Gurpreet Chhatwal, managing director, Crisil Ratings said that stronger balance sheets, receding asset-quality concerns and steadily normalizing funding access provide a solid foundation for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to capitalize on credit demand.
Competition from banks will remain intense and the rising interest rate environment will exert pressure on margins and limit competitive ability, specially in the largest traditional segments of home loans and new vehicle finance, Chhatwal said.
“Hence, diversification into higher-yielding segments such as unsecured loans, used-vehicle loans, and secured SME loans will be the focus areas for the larger NBFCs," he said.
In home loans, the biggest segment comprising 40-45% of the NBFC AUM, structural factors driving end-user housing demand are intact despite the impact of rising real estate prices and interest rates, the rating agency said.
That, it said, should drive 13-15% growth in the segment next fiscal. “But housing finance companies could keep losing market share to banks amid intense competition on interest rates, especially in the urban and the formal salaried segments. Rising rates will also lift the borrowing cost of NBFCs and lower their competitiveness versus banks, which have access to lower cost funds," it said.
Vehicle finance, the second-largest segment, with 20-25% of NBFC AUM, will grow 13-14% next fiscal compared with an estimated 12% this fiscal on the back of solid underlying-asset sales, it said.
According to Crisil, strong pent-up demand and new launches will continue to drive car and utility vehicle sales. The ongoing rebound in economic activity, demand for fleet replacement, and focus on last-mile connectivity will support commercial vehicle sales.