Non-core asset monetization mandate to be transferred from DIPAM
NEW DELHI :Monetization of non-core assets including land, real estate and infrastructure is being transferred from the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) to the department of public enterprises (DPE) within the finance ministry.
According to four people aware of the development, the transition has begun with the first step being the National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) set up for monetizing non-core land assets under DPE. “All non-core asset monetization will be done by DPE, they will work with line ministries to monetize other assets. This was being overseen by DIPAM," said one of the four senior officials aware of the development.
“The NLMC is being set up for only monetizing the land assets, the recruitment process is going on, other non-core assets like buildings, roads et al will also be moved to the department," a second official said, asking not to be named.
NLMC was incorporated by DPE in June. Assets such as transmission lines and pipelines are still with DIPAM, but those are also being moved, said an official with the DPE, asking not to be named.
Queries to the ministry of finance, DIPAM and DPE sent last week did not elicit a response as of Wednesday.
The Union cabinet approved the setting up of NLMC in March as a wholly owned government company, with an initial authorized share capital of ₹5,000 crore and a paid-up share capital of ₹150 crore to undertake monetization of surplus land and non-core assets of central public sector enterprises and other government agencies. However, no non-core assets has been monetized by NLMC as yet. NLMC has been mandated to monetize non-core assets to public and private parties for commercial or captive use, which will be done on a case-to-case basis through request for proposal or expression of interest routes.
