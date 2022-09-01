Non-core asset monetization mandate to be transferred from DIPAM

The Union cabinet approved the setting up of NLMC in March as a wholly owned government company, with an initial authorized share capital of ₹5,000 crore and a paid-up share capital of ₹150 crore to undertake monetization of surplus land and non-core assets of central public sector enterprises and other government agencies. However, no non-core assets has been monetized by NLMC as yet. NLMC has been mandated to monetize non-core assets to public and private parties for commercial or captive use, which will be done on a case-to-case basis through request for proposal or expression of interest routes.

