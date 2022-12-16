Non-essential imports on watch

Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CareEdge, said merchandise exports saw flat growth in November, but was lower than the levels seen in recent times. “While the lower import bill may be attributed to some easing on the global commodity price front, import performance in the next few months will be key for signs of any weakness in demand in the domestic market. The silver lining in the trade data is a moderation in trade deficit to a five-month low of $24 billion. However, sustenance of this trend will be critical," Sinha added.