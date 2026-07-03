Non-financial CPSE dividends may hit record ₹80,000 crore in FY27

The Centre expects dividend receipts from non-financial Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and its minority shareholdings to touch a record ₹80,000 crore in 2026-27, exceeding the budget estimate of ₹75,000 crore, according to two people aware of the matter.
If the estimates materialize, collections would surpass ₹78,438.07 crore collected in FY26, reflecting sustained profitability across government-owned enterprises despite continued capital expenditure commitments in key sectors, said one of the two persons cited above.
“The anticipated record payout is being driven by healthy earnings from oil and gas, coal, power, mining and infrastructure companies, coupled with the government's policy of encouraging profitable CPSEs to maintain consistent dividend payouts while balancing their capex requirements,” said the second person. Both the persons spoke on the condition of anonymity.