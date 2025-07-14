Non-fossil sources now supply 50% power to India's national grid

New Delhi: India's non-fossil power generation has reached 50% of the overall installed power capacity well before the deadline, the Union ministry of new and renewable energy said on Monday.

The milestone has been achieved five years prior to the committed timeline of 2030 under India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement.

The total non-fossil capacity has reached 242.8GW, half of the total installed capacity of 484.8GW, showed data from the ministry.

The non-fossil capacity includes 184.62GW of renewable power, 49.38GW of large hydro projects and 8.78GW of nuclear power capacity.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi said: "In a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way. Achieving 50% non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian."

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s leadership continues to drive Bharat’s green transformation—paving the path towards a self-reliant and sustainable future," he added.

The development gains significance in the backdrop of the government's target to install a total of 500GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 and achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070.

The ministry statement said that India’s progress assumes greater significance in the global context and despite having one of the lowest per capita emissions globally, India remains among the few G20 countries that are on track to meet—or even exceed—their NDC commitments.

"At international platforms such as the G20 and the Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, India has consistently advocated for climate equity, sustainable lifestyles, and low-carbon development pathways. By achieving the 50% non-fossil milestone well ahead of schedule, India further reinforces its leadership as a clean energy frontrunner, demonstrating that economic growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand," the ministry said.

The ministry said artificial intelligence (AI) is set to emerge as the backbone of India’s future energy infrastructure. AI will play a central role in demand forecasting, predictive maintenance, automated grid management, and system efficiency enhancement, it said, adding that with AI-driven platforms, rooftop solar, electric vehicles, and smart meters will function within intelligent energy marketplaces, enabling consumers to become active energy producers—so-called ‘prosumers’.

Demand forecasting is key as India has been witnessing record demand in the past three years. In May last year, the country's peak power demand touched 250GW, the highest ever. It is expected to hit 270GW this year. However, amid early onset of monsoons this year, demand has not hit new highs so far.

In February, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) issued an advisory on co-locating energy storage systems with solar power projects to enhance the cost efficiency and stability of the grid.