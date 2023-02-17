Non-oil exports to UAE increase 5%
Exports to the UAE are expected to cross $31 billion this fiscal year led by gems and jewellery, machinery and auto exports, the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity
NEW DELHI : India’s non-oil exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose 5% between June 2022 and this January to $ 15 bn after the two countries initiated a free trade agreement last year, an Indian government official said.
