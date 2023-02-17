NEW DELHI : India’s non-oil exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose 5% between June 2022 and this January to $ 15 bn after the two countries initiated a free trade agreement last year, an Indian government official said.

Exports to the UAE are expected to cross $31 billion this fiscal year led by gems and jewellery, machinery and auto exports, the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

Exports of gems and jewellery, and electrical machinery rose by 16% and 29% to $3.8 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively during June 2022 and this January, the official said, adding automobile shipments jumped 38% to $475 million during the period. Other sectors which recorded healthy growth in exports include coffee, tea, spices, sugar, man-made staple fibres and edible vegetables, the official added.

The India-UAE comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), which came into effect on 1 May, led to a steady increase in the number of Certificates of Origin (CoO) issued to Indian exporters, indicating higher exports in the upcoming months. CoOs are mandatory to claim duty concessions under bilateral FTAs and may result in actual exports with a lag. As many as 6,057 CoOs were issued in January to exporters, a sharp rise from 415 in May.

Mint reported last month that exports benefiting from the trade pact, accounted for about 60% of New Delhi’s total non-oil shipments to Abu Dhabi in the December quarter, against 22% during July-September 2022, signifying a sharp pickup in the utilization of the pact, according to data indicated by certificates of origin, reviewed by Mint. On the possibility of rupee-dirham trade, the official said central banks of both the countries are discussing the matter and technical teams are working on the modalities. He did not elaborate.