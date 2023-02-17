Non-oil exports to UAE increase 5%

Mint reported last month that exports benefiting from the trade pact, accounted for about 60% of New Delhi’s total non-oil shipments to Abu Dhabi in the December quarter, against 22% during July-September 2022, signifying a sharp pickup in the utilization of the pact, according to data indicated by certificates of origin, reviewed by Mint. On the possibility of rupee-dirham trade, the official said central banks of both the countries are discussing the matter and technical teams are working on the modalities. He did not elaborate.