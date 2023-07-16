Non-tax sops better for wooing investors: Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra7 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:59 PM IST
The revenue secretary says it is in the interest of gaming companies to follow the GST law as the government sees it and pay 28% tax on the full value of bets
NEW DELHI : The government is at an advanced stage of formulating a new piece of legislation to offer investors ready approvals for all requirements and replace the special economic zones (SEZ) Act and non-tax measures remain the preferred route for promoting new investments in the country, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said in an interview.
