Non-tax sops better for wooing investors: Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra

GST revenue receipts have been buoyant. Where do you expect monthly average receipts? What will the direction of reforms in GST be?

For this year, we expect an average gross GST collection of about ₹1.65 trillion monthly, in line with the projections and targets. We have to continue to make it easy for businesses to comply with tax laws while at the same time making it more difficult or impossible for tax evaders. A number of measures have been taken in this regard in the GST Council to tighten the registration process with the idea of preventing the creation of fake entities and fake invoices. We are planning to use biometric authentication for registration. We are already using data analytics and artificial intelligence to identify suspected bogus forms. Technology will play a major role in all our endeavours, including in providing greater convenience to our taxpayers. On the customs side, further reducing the dwell time of consignments in the ports for both exports and imports will be a priority. Reducing the compliance burden is also a priority.