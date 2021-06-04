OPEN APP
Normal monsoon to provide tailwind for economic revival: RBI Governor

Amid uncertainty over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today held key interest rates and maintained an accommodative stance.

The second Covid wave has raised uncertainty around the economic outlook and pushed potential policy normalisation further into the future.

He said that a normal monsoon will provide a tailwind for economic revival. "A normal monsoon to provide a tailwind for economic revival," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Earlier, the Met department had said that the southwest monsoon is likely to be normal in the north and south India, above-normal in central India and below-normal in the east and northeast India,

The southwest monsoon is one of the primary drivers of the country's economy, which is largely based on agriculture and its allied activities. Large parts of the country rely on the four-month rainfall season for agriculture and also for filling reservoirs.



