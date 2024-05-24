Normal rains, stable food prices to firewall India, says finance ministry review
The latest economic review by the Finance Ministry's Department of Economic Affairs said while a normal monsoon will stabilise food prices, strong macroeconomic buffers will help the economy navigate the external headwinds smoothly
NEW DELHI:The Union finance ministry on Friday exuded confidence about India's economic resilience, amid global conflicts and commodity price spikes. Positive indications in the farm sector like the prediction of a normal monsoon and stabilizing food prices will help the country “firewall against any adverse pressures" from such external factors in the coming months, the ministry's monthly economic review said.