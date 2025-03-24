North Korea is remarkably entrenched in global supply chains
Summary
- Considering the amount of sanctions plastered on the country
What do salmon fillets, fake eyelashes and animated children’s TV shows all have in common? All these familiar parts of Western daily lives have recently been touched by North Korean labour. In an online shopping world where many consumers hit the “sort by price" button, North Korea’s combination of low-cost and high-skilled labour is irresistible for contractors with a tight bottom line.