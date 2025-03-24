North Korea is remarkably entrenched in global supply chains

Indeed North Korean companies are now casting their net wider. The pandemic and the switch to remote work opened up a whole new range of new ways for them to earn hard currency. Instead of hiding at the bottom of an opaque supply chain, IT workers started to use fabricated identities, AI-altered photos and accomplices in America to land remote-work positions across the tech world, including for a number of Fortune 500 companies, according to America’s Justice Department. The roughly $300 a month that a seafood factory-worker in China earns for the regime (because of state quotas and taxes, the regime gets about 90% of all earnings) is small fry compared with the $10,000 a month North Korean IT workers are said to be required to earn by the government.