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North-East floods raise power, logistics and inflation risks

Vijay C RoyRituraj Baruah
4 min read28 Jun 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Mud and debris left by a flash flood triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district last week.
Mud and debris left by a flash flood triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district last week.(PTI)
Summary

The disruptions could have wider consequences for the rest of the country, where power demand remains high amid persistent heat and an uneven monsoon.

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NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Heavy south-west monsoon rainfall has caused rivers across North-East India to swell, threatening to disrupt hydropower generation, coal transportation and the movement of agricultural produce, according to several officials.

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Heavy south-west monsoon rainfall has caused rivers across North-East India to swell, threatening to disrupt hydropower generation, coal transportation and the movement of agricultural produce, according to several officials.

The disruptions could have wider consequences for the rest of the country, where power demand remains high amid persistent heat and an uneven monsoon, while higher logistics costs and supply bottlenecks risk adding to inflationary pressures.

The disruptions could have wider consequences for the rest of the country, where power demand remains high amid persistent heat and an uneven monsoon, while higher logistics costs and supply bottlenecks risk adding to inflationary pressures.

While the region accounts for about 6GW of India’s 48GW of installed hydropower capacity, coal remains the backbone of the country’s energy sector, accounting for 228.5GW, or 42%, of the total installed power generation capacity of 537.2GW.

The 24 June cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district damaged houses in a staff colony of North Eastern Electric Power Corp. Ltd (Neepco) and the nearby village of Poosa, before debris flowed into the Ranganadi dam, which feeds the 405MW Ranganadi hydropower project.

Also Read | Will El Niño derail India's monsoon this year?

“The debris went through a small channel known as the Poosa river locally to the dam, and in the morning of 24 June, as a cloudburst hit houses, trees and other infrastructure, the machines (turbines) of the Rangadnadi project had to be stopped. None of the three turbines is currently operational,” said a government official on condition of anonymity.

To be sure, it could take 15-20 days to restart a single turbine, according to the official.

Other hydropower projects in the region have also activated flood-control measures. NHPC Ltd’s Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project recently released 10,000 cu. m per second of water under its flood moderation protocol, according to another government official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Most hydropower projects now have flood-moderation mechanisms that enable them to temporarily retain excess inflows and release water at a controlled rate, even during periods of heavy rainfall.

“There is a 15m-high flood-moderation provision in Lower Subansiri. In the case of the planned 11GW Upper Siang project, it is as high as 90m. Whenever the silt is over 5,000 parts per million, operations need to be closed, or turbines can get damaged,” the official added.

India recorded a peak summer power demand of 270.8GW this year.

Threat of coal supply

Any disruption to coal production and transportation could raise freight and logistics costs while complicating the power supply situation, as thermal power plants hold coal inventories of about 45 million tonnes, enough to meet just over 14 days of demand, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

“Sustained recovery in production and supply remains critical to maintain adequate buffer stocks. Further decline from the current level could lead to an inability to meet any significant surge in peak demand. While stocks remain below the normative level of 24 days, they are materially higher than that of September 2023,” said Ankit Jain, vice president, co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across North-East India over the next week.

Also Read | Wholesale inflation surges to 9.68% in May over sharp rise in crude oil prices

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness fairly widespread rainfall from 29 June to 2 July, before it eases to isolated to scattered showers on 3-4 July. Assam and Meghalaya, along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 29 June to 4 July.

Overall, the IMD has projected below normal rains this monsoon, and seasonal rainfall is expected to be around 90% of the long-period average.

Mint's queries emailed to the spokespersons of ministries of agriculture and farmers' welfare, power and coal, state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and NHPC, Neepco and Coal India Ltd remained unanswered.

Inflationary pressures

The agriculture sector is also feeling the strain, with floods damaging standing crops in several districts and disruptions to transport networks delaying the movement of perishable produce to wholesale markets.

The twin impact of lower output and higher freight costs could weigh on farm incomes and tighten supplies of select commodities.

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.93% in May from 3.48% a month ago. Food inflation, a key constituent of the Consumer Price Index, stood at 4.78% under the new series, up from 4.20% in April.

The flooding comes as the kharif sowing season gathers pace across the country. Paddy, the region’s principal kharif crop, is expected to bear the brunt, with prolonged waterlogging threatening newly planted seedlings. Vegetables, maize and horticultural crops have also been affected in pockets where fields remain submerged, said another official on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Summer crops resilient, but prolonged heat may dent output, says ICAR chief

“The floods have caused localized disruptions to the agriculture sector, particularly for key spice crops. The primary impact has been on harvesting schedules, transportation and movement of produce from farms to aggregation and processing centres, resulting in temporary supply constraints and price volatility in certain markets,” said Vicky Dodani, co-founder and chief executive of Agrizy, a business-to-business agrifood-tech platform.

The final impact on kharif production will depend on how quickly floodwaters recede and whether farmers can undertake replanting.

“Floods in the northeastern region are likely to weigh on paddy average and yield, with excessive rainfall and waterlogging damaging crops across key growing areas. While the full extent of losses will become clearer after floodwaters recede, the disruption could trim overall productivity if conditions persist,” said Sudhir Panwar, farm policy expert and former member of Uttar Pradesh planning commission.

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Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyNorth-East floods raise power, logistics and inflation risks

North-East floods raise power, logistics and inflation risks

Vijay C RoyRituraj Baruah
4 min read28 Jun 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Mud and debris left by a flash flood triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district last week.
Mud and debris left by a flash flood triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district last week.(PTI)
Summary

The disruptions could have wider consequences for the rest of the country, where power demand remains high amid persistent heat and an uneven monsoon.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Heavy south-west monsoon rainfall has caused rivers across North-East India to swell, threatening to disrupt hydropower generation, coal transportation and the movement of agricultural produce, according to several officials.

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Heavy south-west monsoon rainfall has caused rivers across North-East India to swell, threatening to disrupt hydropower generation, coal transportation and the movement of agricultural produce, according to several officials.

The disruptions could have wider consequences for the rest of the country, where power demand remains high amid persistent heat and an uneven monsoon, while higher logistics costs and supply bottlenecks risk adding to inflationary pressures.

The disruptions could have wider consequences for the rest of the country, where power demand remains high amid persistent heat and an uneven monsoon, while higher logistics costs and supply bottlenecks risk adding to inflationary pressures.

While the region accounts for about 6GW of India’s 48GW of installed hydropower capacity, coal remains the backbone of the country’s energy sector, accounting for 228.5GW, or 42%, of the total installed power generation capacity of 537.2GW.

The 24 June cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district damaged houses in a staff colony of North Eastern Electric Power Corp. Ltd (Neepco) and the nearby village of Poosa, before debris flowed into the Ranganadi dam, which feeds the 405MW Ranganadi hydropower project.

Also Read | Will El Niño derail India's monsoon this year?

“The debris went through a small channel known as the Poosa river locally to the dam, and in the morning of 24 June, as a cloudburst hit houses, trees and other infrastructure, the machines (turbines) of the Rangadnadi project had to be stopped. None of the three turbines is currently operational,” said a government official on condition of anonymity.

To be sure, it could take 15-20 days to restart a single turbine, according to the official.

Other hydropower projects in the region have also activated flood-control measures. NHPC Ltd’s Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project recently released 10,000 cu. m per second of water under its flood moderation protocol, according to another government official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Most hydropower projects now have flood-moderation mechanisms that enable them to temporarily retain excess inflows and release water at a controlled rate, even during periods of heavy rainfall.

“There is a 15m-high flood-moderation provision in Lower Subansiri. In the case of the planned 11GW Upper Siang project, it is as high as 90m. Whenever the silt is over 5,000 parts per million, operations need to be closed, or turbines can get damaged,” the official added.

India recorded a peak summer power demand of 270.8GW this year.

Threat of coal supply

Any disruption to coal production and transportation could raise freight and logistics costs while complicating the power supply situation, as thermal power plants hold coal inventories of about 45 million tonnes, enough to meet just over 14 days of demand, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

“Sustained recovery in production and supply remains critical to maintain adequate buffer stocks. Further decline from the current level could lead to an inability to meet any significant surge in peak demand. While stocks remain below the normative level of 24 days, they are materially higher than that of September 2023,” said Ankit Jain, vice president, co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across North-East India over the next week.

Also Read | Wholesale inflation surges to 9.68% in May over sharp rise in crude oil prices

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness fairly widespread rainfall from 29 June to 2 July, before it eases to isolated to scattered showers on 3-4 July. Assam and Meghalaya, along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 29 June to 4 July.

Overall, the IMD has projected below normal rains this monsoon, and seasonal rainfall is expected to be around 90% of the long-period average.

Mint's queries emailed to the spokespersons of ministries of agriculture and farmers' welfare, power and coal, state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and NHPC, Neepco and Coal India Ltd remained unanswered.

Inflationary pressures

The agriculture sector is also feeling the strain, with floods damaging standing crops in several districts and disruptions to transport networks delaying the movement of perishable produce to wholesale markets.

The twin impact of lower output and higher freight costs could weigh on farm incomes and tighten supplies of select commodities.

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.93% in May from 3.48% a month ago. Food inflation, a key constituent of the Consumer Price Index, stood at 4.78% under the new series, up from 4.20% in April.

The flooding comes as the kharif sowing season gathers pace across the country. Paddy, the region’s principal kharif crop, is expected to bear the brunt, with prolonged waterlogging threatening newly planted seedlings. Vegetables, maize and horticultural crops have also been affected in pockets where fields remain submerged, said another official on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Summer crops resilient, but prolonged heat may dent output, says ICAR chief

“The floods have caused localized disruptions to the agriculture sector, particularly for key spice crops. The primary impact has been on harvesting schedules, transportation and movement of produce from farms to aggregation and processing centres, resulting in temporary supply constraints and price volatility in certain markets,” said Vicky Dodani, co-founder and chief executive of Agrizy, a business-to-business agrifood-tech platform.

The final impact on kharif production will depend on how quickly floodwaters recede and whether farmers can undertake replanting.

“Floods in the northeastern region are likely to weigh on paddy average and yield, with excessive rainfall and waterlogging damaging crops across key growing areas. While the full extent of losses will become clearer after floodwaters recede, the disruption could trim overall productivity if conditions persist,” said Sudhir Panwar, farm policy expert and former member of Uttar Pradesh planning commission.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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