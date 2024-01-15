Economy
North-east may get up to ₹1,000 crore as gas subsidy
Summary
- The allocation, however, will be lower than the ₹1,633.02 crore outlay announced for FY24
NEW DELHI : The Centre may allocate around ₹800-1,000 crore as subsidy on the sale of natural gas under the administered price mechanism (APM) in North-eastern states for FY25, said two people in the know of the development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more