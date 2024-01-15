North-east may get up to 1,000 crore as gas subsidy

NEW DELHI : The Centre may allocate around ₹800-1,000 crore as subsidy on the sale of natural gas under the administered price mechanism (APM) in North-eastern states for FY25, said two people in the know of the development.

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas is likely to propose to the finance ministry to allocate the amount in the upcoming Union budget. The allocation which will be made under the head of “other subsidy payable including for North Eastern Region", if approved, would lower than ₹1,633.02 crore outlay announced in the previous budget (for FY24). The allocation had been increased from ₹811 crore in FY23.

“Allocation for APM gas sale in the North-east for supporting the growth of PNG (piped natural gas) may be about ₹800-1,000 crore. This will be among the proposals to be made for the budget by the (petroleum) ministry," said one of the two people mentioned above.

Queries sent to the ministries of petroleum and natural gas, and finance remained unanswered at press time.

Launched in FY11, the scheme covers the sale of APM gas to customers in the North-eastern region by state-run oil and gas companies, ONGC and Oil India. Customers pay a subsidized price for the gas, currently around 60% of the APM price as notified by the government. The subsidized amount is later claimed by oil and gas companies on a monthly basis.

Customers of APM gas include city gas distribution players, PNG operators, fertilizer companies and gas-based power generators.

The Centre has been encouraging the use of natural gas, considered cleaner fuel than oil and other fossil fuels. In October 2023, the government launched the 12th round of bids for seven geographical areas in five states in the North-east and two Union territories—Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Currently, there are just over 10 million PNG connections in the country, compared with over 300 million LPG connections. The government aims to provide around 125 million PNG connections across the country by 2030.

The Centre has set an ambitious target of increasing the share of gas in India’s energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6%. So far, CGD networks have been authorized for 300 geographical areas, covering about 88% of the country’s area, and 98% of its population.

In a bid to boost CGD adoption, the Union cabinet last April approved new guidelines for gas pricing following recommendations by the Kirit Parikh committee on natural gas pricing, paving the way for linking domestic natural gas prices to global crude prices. Following the change, the price of natural gas is calculated at 10% of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, which is a weighted average of Dubai and Oman (sour) and Brent Crude (sweet) oil prices.

Under the new regime, a floor price as well as a ceiling price was introduced for operators to source gas from the legacy fields of oil and gas companies. That would shield the CGD operators from volatility in international prices. The upper and lower ceiling, respectively, are now at $4 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) and $6.50 per mmBtu under the APM.

As per the latest revision, the government has lowered the price of natural gas for January to $7.82 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) under APM, from $8.47 per mmBtu last month. The price revision would be applicable on gas produced from difficult fields, operated by private players.

However, the price of gas from the nomination fields of state-run ONGC and Oil India remained unchanged at the capped price of $6.5 per mmBtu.

The government has also been trying to push for expanding the PNG network as there is a heavy import burden of LPG and PNG is usually cheaper than LPG for the end-consumer.

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri in March 2023 told Parliament that in terms of calorific value of different petroleum products, current prices and rupees per million calories, PNG is generally cheaper per unit of energy consumed as compared to LPG.