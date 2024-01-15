North-east may get up to 1,000 crore as gas subsidy

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas is likely to propose to the finance ministry to allocate the amount in the upcoming Union budget. The allocation which will be made under the head of “other subsidy payable including for North Eastern Region", if approved, would lower than ₹1,633.02 crore outlay announced in the previous budget (for FY24). The allocation had been increased from ₹811 crore in FY23.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial