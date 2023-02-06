NEW DELHI : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Northeast from a terror tag to a development model over the last eight years.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the state of Meghalaya has also transformed from being corruption-ridden to a progressive state. “PM Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs. 2450 crores in Shillong, Meghalaya in December, 2022. He also attended the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre in Shillong and participated in its golden jubilee celebrations."

Singh added that earlier funds allocated to the North-East did not reach the bottom level, but after Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in May, 2014, funds are reaching to the real beneficiaries at the villages and being utilized for development.

He said that PM has always given priority to the North-East. “The fast-paced work to connect all the capitals of the North East including Shillong with rail service and the increase in number of weekly flights from 900 before 2014 to 1900 happened under the guidance and close watch of Modi."

The minister added that under the UDAN scheme, flights are on 16 routes in Meghalaya and the result is cheap airfares for the people of the state. “Pro-farmer measures have benefitted the farmers of Meghalaya and North East and said that the fruits and vegetables grown here are easily accessible to the markets of the country and abroad through the Krishi Udaan scheme."

Singh said that during PM’s visit, Modi also inaugurated Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center and Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre in Meghalaya and 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam. “He also laid the foundation stone of six road projects across the states of Assam."

He added that 5 thousand crore rupees were spent on the construction of the National Highway in Meghalaya in the last 9 years while the number of rural roads built in the last 9 years under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana in the state is seven times more than what was built in the previous 20 years.

The minister said that Northeast is witnessing the construction of more than 150 Eklavya schools out of which 39 are in Meghalaya.