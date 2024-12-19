(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank held its borrowing costs unchanged at a 16-year high and said the key rate will most likely be reduced in March 2025.

Norges Bank kept the key deposit rate at 4.5%, the highest since December 2008, as predicted by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. It signaled a somewhat more cautious approach to easing.

Officials “noted that activity in the Norwegian economy appears to be holding up better than previously projected,” the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. “On the other hand, inflation has moved closer to target, and inflation pressures appear to have been slightly more subdued than previously assumed.”

The energy-rich Nordic nation is cementing its status as an outlier on monetary policy in the developed world, defying the trend of easing constraint. Norges Bank has repeatedly postponed rate cuts mainly due to krone weakness that feeds concerns over imported inflation, while robust wage growth in a tight labor market has also remained a risk.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve lowered its key rate for a third straight time, while signaling a slower pace of easing next year. Earlier on Thursday, officials in neighboring Sweden delivered their fifth reduction in the benchmark rate this year, to 2.5%.

A string of recent data has backed the higher-for-longer stance of the Norwegian policymakers, with upward revisions to economic growth for past quarters, an improving outlook for businesses and a more expansive state budget. While core price growth last month matched the projection by Norges Bank, the trade-weighted krone exchange rate is still somewhat below its estimate, suggesting it will keep preoccupying the officials.

The rate path forecast “is little changed relative to the September forecast but indicates a somewhat smaller rate reduction in the coming years,” policymakers said.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby, Alastair Reed, Christian Wienberg, Sara Sjolin and Christopher Jungstedt.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com