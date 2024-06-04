Not in a hurry to cut interest rates
Summary
- RBI's policy focus remains on ensuring inflation aligns with the 4%-target on a durable basis.
The ‘impossible trinity’ states that a central bank can pursue only two out of three policy options simultaneously—a fixed exchange rate, free capital movement, and independent monetary policy. Among developed market (DM) central banks the policy choices are—independent monetary policy, free capital movement, and accepting higher exchange rate volatility. Inflation in the US surprised on the upside in Q1 2024, increasing the chances of the Fed remaining on pause for longer. Growth conditions in other DMs are significantly weaker, forcing central banks to diverge from the Fed.