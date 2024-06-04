Not in a hurry to cut interest rates

Against this uncertain global backdrop, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is treading the fine line between monetary policy independence and currency stability. The rupee has shown remarkable stability against the dollar, with RBI’s FX intervention limiting two-way volatility. FX reserves remain ample providing a shield against changing global dynamics. A measure for FX reserve adequacy is import cover which is currently tracking at 11.5 months (spot reserves plus forward book). This measure implies that current level of FX reserves can purchase (or cover) 11.5 months of imports. This is more than adequate and significantly higher than the taper tantrum period of 2013, when the rupee saw sharp depreciation pressures. Import cover during 2013 was as low as 6.6 months.