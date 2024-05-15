‘Not very sure how GDP numbers are coming..’ Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle says it does not ‘correlate with core sectors'
Asian Paints MD and CEO Amit Syngle said the GDP correlation has gone for a toss in the current year. The GDP numbers being talked about do not seem to correlate to core sectors such as steel and cement.
“Not very sure how GDP numbers are coming," Syngle said pointing out that that the numbers being talked about “do not seem to correlate to core sectors". He was answering investor questions on May 9.