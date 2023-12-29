Nov core sector growth at 7.8%, slowest in six months

NEW DELHI :Output of eight core infrastructure sectors expanded 7.8% in November, but the growth was the slowest since June 2023, official data showed on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This represents a decrease from the 12% expansion seen in October and is down from the 5.7% growth recorded in November last year. Coal and refinery products saw double-digit increases, while cement and crude oil production declined.

Data shows a marginal contraction in crude oil production in November from the year-ago period and a sharp contraction in cement production linked to a pause in construction activities across the country. Crude oil production contracted 0.4% November, while cement production contracted at 3.6%.

“Though core industries' growth in November 2023 was the slowest after May this year, it may be too early to say whether this slowdown could affect the overall health of the economy going forward," said economist Biswajit Dhar.

However, it must be recognised that since the global economy is experiencing a perceptible slowdown this quarter, the Indian economy is also facing some headwinds as a result, said Dhar, who is a professor at Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“The numbers are okay, except for cement. It seems the slowing down in construction sector is the reason for it. But I don’t think this is going to change the outlook for the next quarter," said Pronab Sen, former country director for the India Programme of the International Growth Centre (IGC).

These numbers assume significance as the eight core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- contribute 40.27% to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Core sector output expanded 8.6% in the eight months (April-November) of the current fiscal 2023-24, against 8.1% in the corresponding period of the last fiscal (2022-23).

Coal output recorded at 10.9%, was lowest since June 2023, on account of a fall in thermal power generation due to less power demand during the pre-winter month. In the corresponding month of the last fiscal, coal output growth was recorded at 12.3%.

As construction activities slowed down in November due to restrictions imposed after worsening air pollution in some states, cement production reported a contraction of 3.6% in November. The sector had seen an expansion of 17.4% in October and 29.1% in November last year.

Steel production expanded at 9.1% in November, down from 10.7% growth in October. The sector had seen a 11.5% growth in November 2022.

Electricity generation grew 5.6% in November 2023 against 20.3% expansion in October and a 12.7% growth in the same month last year.

Refinery products production growth stood at 12.4% in November this year against a 4.2% growth in October.

Production of fertiliser grew by 3.4% in November this year as against a 5.3% expansion in October.

Sanjay Kumar, partner, Deloitte India said there is considerable emphasis by the government on boosting supply-side factors with better road connectivity, timely movement of goods and improved shipping turnover, which backs expectations that healthy growth will continue.

