November retail inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.88%

Experts also said that though the inflationary pressures are on a declining trend, the war against inflation is still not over. The moderation in food inflation is comforting but it is mostly led by vegetables which is susceptible to weather fluctuations, said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Group. “RBI will remain cautious to prevent inflationary expectations from spiralling upwards. However, with disappointing data from the manufacturing sector, the Central Banks’s decision to go for another rate hike in the February meeting will be a close call," said Sinha.