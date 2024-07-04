Remember the onion price shock last year? This time, the govt is acting early

“Prices of onion in Nashik are on the upward trend as NAFED and NCCF are purchasing it. These agencies are mainly buying from traders instead of farmers. Additionally, supply is lower right now compared to May end and June due to rain. Daily arrivals in the entire Nashik district are about 2,000 tonnes against 5,000-6,000 tonnes during May end and June. This does not mean crop is less this year. Some crop was destroyed due to sweltering heat in May, but it does not have a substantial impact on the overall output," said Sunil Nirgude, an onion grower based in Nashik district.