Now Goldman Sachs too sees India’s economy growing at a faster clip
Goldman Sachs is the latest to raise its GDP forecast for India, following a pattern of increasing optimism among global investment firms about the country’s growth
NEW DELHI : Goldman Sachs joined a clutch of investment firms that are seeing higher potential for India’s economic growth, encouraged by a strong spell of investment as well as manufacturing activity in the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message