New Delhi: Urging private companies to invest in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that it is an opportune time for investing in the country with low corporate tax rates.

Speaking at a post-budget session by PHDCCI, Sitharaman said that the government has taken a multimodal approach guided by PM Gati Shakti.

"It is to ensure that we have a synergy with every mode of transport and linkages with logistics and ensuring that products reach their destination inside this country or outside. The other track is the opportunities with startups and the sunrise sector. The young generation is coming up with various unicorns, this has given us new returns and a mind to invest in these new minds," she said.

Sitharaman also noted that compliances have been made easy and this will inspire the coming generation who want to do business.

She said that the emphasis on public investment and infrastructure has been done with a lot of consideration with other stakeholders, and this will only result in crowding in private investment.

In the Union Budget for FY23, the government has raised the capex for FY23 by 35.4% to ₹7.5 lakh crore

"This is an opportune time to invest as the corporate tax rate has been reduced and they can expand their horizons. India will be the fastest-growing economy this year and next year. India and the private sector need to work together as a team, " The Finance Minister said.

