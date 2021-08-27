Now it’s everyone’s dollar, and everyone’s problem

This is due to a confluence of two factors. First, it is becoming a lot harder to predict how the dollar’s exchange rate will respond to various stimuli. Witness how difficult it is to understand its current fluctuations. The greenback has strengthened somewhat in recent months, but not to its 2019 heights and perhaps not to the extent one might expect given the roaring economic recovery underway. Mounting inflation would tend to suggest something is awry with a too-weak dollar.