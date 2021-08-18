Now private exploration agencies can prospect for minerals

New Delhi: In a push for India’s mineral security, the union mines ministry has adopted the scheme for accreditation of private exploration agencies for prospecting minerals.

According to a mines ministry statement, the scheme for accreditation of private exploration agencies developed by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training of the Quality Council of India (QCI-NABET) will help increase the pace of mineral exploration in India.

“At present, only government agencies are involved in exploration and the pace of exploration is limited by their capacity. The present step of the government is a major regulatory reform in the mineral sector aimed to unleash the economic potential of the sector by bringing more agencies in exploration of minerals," the statement said.

This assumes significance given that the mineral sector contributes only 1.75% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), with India importing minerals worth ₹2.5 trillion annually.

“The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, MMDR Act was recently amended through the MMDR Amendment Act, 2021, w.e.f. 28.03.2021 which, inter alia, empowers the Central Government to notify entities, including private entities, that may undertake prospecting operations, subject to such terms and conditions as may be specified by the Central Government," the statement said.

This comes against the backdrop of National Mineral Policy goals to increase mineral production by 200% in 7 years. Of India’s obvious geological potential area of 0.571 million sq.km, only 10% has been explored.

“With the view to increase the pace of exploration in the country and to bring advance technology in exploration of minerals, it has been decided to notify private exploration agencies to undertake prospecting operations under the second proviso to section 4(1) of the MMDR Act," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.