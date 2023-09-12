NPS, EPFO data show India created 5.2 crore payrolls in last 4 years: SBI Research1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 03:55 PM IST
EPFO and NPS saw a total payroll generation of over 5.2 crore from FY20 to FY23, with encouraging trends for FY24. The share of women in payroll was around 27%
The SBI's latest research report has stated that it has analysed the EPFO payroll data trends for the last four years, net new EPF subscriber addition during FY20 to FY23 was 4.86 crore
