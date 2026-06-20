The week in charts: State debt concerns, WPI inflation, NSE’s IPO debut

Record listing

A decade after its first IPO bid was derailed, the NSE earlier this week filed its draft red herring prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), paving the way for what could become India's largest-ever public offering. Based on indicative grey market prices of at least ₹2,000 per share, the exchange's IPO is estimated to be worth about ₹29,780 crore (over $3 billion), implying a valuation exceeding ₹5 trillion, Mint reported. If priced at these levels, the NSE offering would surpass the ₹27,859-crore IPO of Hyundai Motor India and the ₹20,557-crore issue of Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), making it the biggest IPO in the country's history.