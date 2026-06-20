The week in charts: State debt concerns, WPI inflation, NSE’s IPO debut

From concerns over high states’ debt, to ballooning energy import bill keeping India's trade deficit elevated, wholesale inflation surging amid the West Asia war, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gearing up for what could become India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO), and rural female workforce participation slowing—here is this week's news in numbers.
Mounting debt
India’s state finances are coming under pressure as debt levels and fiscal deficits remain high. According to a Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report, the combined liabilities of 28 states rose 10.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹90.5 trillion in FY25. States' debt has consistently grown 10-13% over the past few years, raising concerns over their higher levels.
Compared with India's GDP, the states' debt deteriorated further to 28.5% in FY25 from 28.3% the previous year. The report also highlighted that 18 states had breached the 15th Finance Commission’s fiscal deficit limit of 3% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) in FY25.