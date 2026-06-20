The week in charts: State debt concerns, WPI inflation, NSE’s IPO debut

From concerns over high states’ debt, to ballooning energy import bill keeping India's trade deficit elevated, wholesale inflation surging amid the West Asia war, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gearing up for what could become India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO), and rural female workforce participation slowing—here is this week's news in numbers.
From concerns over high states’ debt, to ballooning energy import bill keeping India's trade deficit elevated, wholesale inflation surging amid the West Asia war, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gearing up for what could become India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO), and rural female workforce participation slowing—here is this week's news in numbers.
Mounting debt
India’s state finances are coming under pressure as debt levels and fiscal deficits remain high. According to a Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report, the combined liabilities of 28 states rose 10.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹90.5 trillion in FY25. States' debt has consistently grown 10-13% over the past few years, raising concerns over their higher levels.
Mounting debt
India’s state finances are coming under pressure as debt levels and fiscal deficits remain high. According to a Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report, the combined liabilities of 28 states rose 10.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹90.5 trillion in FY25. States' debt has consistently grown 10-13% over the past few years, raising concerns over their higher levels.
Compared with India's GDP, the states' debt deteriorated further to 28.5% in FY25 from 28.3% the previous year. The report also highlighted that 18 states had breached the 15th Finance Commission’s fiscal deficit limit of 3% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) in FY25.
Energy burden
India's trade deficit remained elevated at $28.2 billion for a second consecutive month in May as India's import bill swelled due to high energy costs. Trade deficit, excluding crude and petroleum products, however, narrowed to $14 billion in May 2026 from $19.4 billion in April, showing heavy influence of energy costs on trade numbers. Imports of crude oil and petroleum products surged 54% y-o-y to nearly $23 billion in May, the highest in at least five years, reflecting the rise in global oil prices amid the war.
Imports, excluding petroleum products, eased from April levels, led by declines in gold and silver imports, while exports remained resilient. The divergence highlights the persistence of India’s wide trade deficit, which was driven by a ballooning energy import bill.
Fuel fury
Wholesale inflation surged to 9.7% in May 2026, driven largely by rising prices of crude oil, natural gas, mineral oils and manufactured products, according to latest commerce ministry data. Fuel and power inflation rose sharply to 30.3% in May from 24.9% in April and 3.2% in March. Within this, crude petroleum inflation climbed to 61.5%.
The surge reflects the impact of the West Asia war and disruptions to crude supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for India's oil imports. May also marks the first release under the revised Wholesale Price Index (WPI) series, with a 2022-23 base year and an expanded basket of 957 items. High wholesale price levels risk spilling over to retail inflation though a peace deal between the US and Iran could ease some pressures in coming months.
Numbers talk
9-10 days: The number of days India’s strategic petroleum reserves can cover the country’s net crude oil imports, according to a new Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) report.
₹1.78 trillion: The value of India’s indigenous defence production in FY26, said the defence ministry. This was up 15.6% from the previous year.
$4.7 billion: That’s the surplus India’s current account recorded in April driven by higher services exports and net transfer receipt, per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. The country had recorded a current account deficit of $4.8 billion in the same month a year ago.
5%: The stake in General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) that the government sold through an offer for sale (OFS). Investors fully subscribed to both the 2% base offer and the 3% greenshoe option on Wednesday.
₹4,660 crore: The dividend paid by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd in FY26, the highest-ever payout by the British luxury carmaker. The payment came in a year when JLR reported its first loss in three years.
Record listing
A decade after its first IPO bid was derailed, the NSE earlier this week filed its draft red herring prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), paving the way for what could become India's largest-ever public offering. Based on indicative grey market prices of at least ₹2,000 per share, the exchange's IPO is estimated to be worth about ₹29,780 crore (over $3 billion), implying a valuation exceeding ₹5 trillion, Mint reported. If priced at these levels, the NSE offering would surpass the ₹27,859-crore IPO of Hyundai Motor India and the ₹20,557-crore issue of Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), making it the biggest IPO in the country's history.
Easing engagement
India’s female labour force participation rate (LFPR) declined 1.5 percentage points to 36.7% in May 2026, suggesting a seasonal pattern where workers withdraw from other jobs to move to agricultural activities, data from the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey showed.
On the other hand, urban female LFPR was largely unchanged at 24.8%, compared with 25% in April. Overall, the participation rate among rural women is much higher than urban women, a gap that has always persisted. While monthly trends are highly influenced by seasonal patterns, annual trends show a rise in rural labour force participation rate from about 25% in 2017-18 (July-June) to nearly 45% in 2025.