In a push for India’s green hydrogen efforts, state-run NTPC Ltd has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for setting up two pilot projects; standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a microgrid system, with hydrogen production using electrolyser.

These projects will be set up at NTPC’s premises.

Mint earlier reported about the state-run firm plans to invite bids for setting up electrolyzers in Delhi and Leh to fuel zero-emission vehicles with green hydrogen.

“Through the projects, NTPC is looking to further strengthen its footprint in green and clean fuel. NTPC will collaborate for implementation and further commercialization of the projects," India’ largest utility said in a statement on Sunday.

Mint earlier reported about government’s plan to extend the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing electrolyzers, which are used for producing green hydrogen.

“Taking the initiative forward, NTPC is exploring the use of hydrogen-based fuel cells Electrolyser systems for backup power requirement. Currently, the backup requirement and micro grid applications are being met from diesel-based power generators. Looking at these as early adopter use case of hydrogen-based technologies, NTPC is working towards creating solutions which are a green alternative to Diesel Generators," the statement said.

Leveraging India’s landmass and green energy sources for exporting green hydrogen is one of the steps for achieving energy sufficiency for the country, according to a draft proposal circulated by the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), for the planned National Hydrogen Energy Mission as reported by Mint earlier.

The draft proposal, which recommends green hydrogen exports to Japan, South Korea, and Europe, also suggests setting up four integrated hydrogen hubs and running long-range public transport buses fuelled by hydrogen cells on heritage routes, remote locations, and ecologically sensitive zones. These are part of the recommendations for the proposed Mission.

“This is in line with NTPC’s initiatives towards adopting hydrogen technologies. It has already started a pilot for making methanol integrating carbon captured from power plant flue gas and hydrogen from electrolysis. This is a potential solution towards “Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in field of carbon capture and green hydrocarbon synthesis," the statement added.

India produces around 50 lakh tonnes of hydrogen annually and it's expected that the country may see a green hydrogen demand of 16,000 tonne per annum by 2024 and 1 million tonne by 2030. Apart from NTPC, private companies such as Greenko, Adani Group, Acme Solar and state-owned firms such as Indian Oil Corp. Ltd are already eyeing this opportunity have been tying up with technology providers, while Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd is looking to invite bids to build green hydrogen plants.

