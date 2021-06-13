NTPC floats global tender for setting up hydrogen pilot projects

India produces around 50 lakh tonnes of hydrogen annually and it's expected that the country may see a green hydrogen demand of 16,000 tonne per annum by 2024 and 1 million tonne by 2030. Apart from NTPC, private companies such as Greenko, Adani Group, Acme Solar and state-owned firms such as Indian Oil Corp. Ltd are already eyeing this opportunity have been tying up with technology providers, while Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd is looking to invite bids to build green hydrogen plants.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}