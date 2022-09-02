NTPC may cut imports in FY23 as coal crisis eases1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 11:50 PM IST
- This fall in demand for imported coal follows the ease in coal shortages, the official said
State-run power major NTPC’s coal imports in FY23 are likely to stand at 12 million tonnes, against a tendered amount of 20 million tonnes. So far, the company has imported 10 million tonnes of coal and is likely to import another 2 million tonnes in this fiscal if needed, said an official aware of the development.