State-run power major NTPC’s coal imports in FY23 are likely to stand at 12 million tonnes, against a tendered amount of 20 million tonnes. So far, the company has imported 10 million tonnes of coal and is likely to import another 2 million tonnes in this fiscal if needed, said an official aware of the development.

This fall in demand for imported coal follows the ease in coal shortages, the official said. “We have already procured more than 10 million tonnes. At present we are just assessing. We are not asking the vessels to come for the last one month or so," the official said.

Noting that power demand has been on the rise in the past few days amid rising economic activity, the official, however added that if demand continued to rise the company may go for more imports.

According to latest data from the Power System Operation Corporation Ltd, the peak power demand met on 1 September stood at 196.23GW.

The official added that tendered imports which are not to be brought in this year can be deferred and imported later at immediate index-based prices.

Queries sent to NTPC remained unanswered.