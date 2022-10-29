NTPC’s power generation rises 15% to 204 billion units in H1 FY23

Profit after tax for first half of FY23 stood at ₹ 7,048.16 crore as against ₹ 6,417.66 crore in H1 FY22, registering an increase of 9.82%. The total income of NTPC for H1 FY23 was recorded at ₹ 82,536.63 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹ 58,153.09 crore, registering an increase of 41.93%.