NTPC’s power generation rises 15% to 204 billion units in H1 FY23

NTPC’s power generation rises 15% to 204 billion units in H1 FY231 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Average power tariff of the company during April to September this year was at ₹4.77 per unit, compared to ₹3.86 per unit in the same period in 2021
State-owned NTPC on Saturday said it has increased its power generation by 15% to 204 billion units in the first half of FY23 as compared to 177 billion units during the corresponding period of last year.
NTPC reported a 5.5% growth in standalone net profit to ₹3,331.20 crore for the quarter ending September. The company however logged an over 7% dip in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,417.67 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.
“The company generated 204 billion units in April to September of FY23 as compared to 177 billion units in H1 FY22, an increase of 15%. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in H1 FY23 is 176 billion units as compared to 151 billion units in the year ago period, registering an increase of 16%," it said in a statement.
Profit after tax for first half of FY23 stood at ₹ 7,048.16 crore as against ₹ 6,417.66 crore in H1 FY22, registering an increase of 9.82%. The total income of NTPC for H1 FY23 was recorded at ₹ 82,536.63 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹ 58,153.09 crore, registering an increase of 41.93%.
Plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal-based thermal power plants climbed to 74.08 per cent in the second quarter from 69.29 per cent.
The imported coal supply rose to 5.58 MMT from 0.42 MMT in the same period a year ago.
(With inputs from PTI)