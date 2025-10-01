An S&P Global Commodity Insights report last month noted that towards the end of the Biden administration, India and the US revitalized their civil nuclear cooperation. This momentum has continued under the Trump administration, with the Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology (COMPACT) initiative signed in February 2025, which, apart from defence and outer space cooperation, also aims to have US-designed advanced nuclear reactors built in India, including assistance with SMRs.