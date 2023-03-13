Nudged by authorities, tax payers pay ₹1250 crore more by updating returns3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 04:16 PM IST
- The e-verification scheme signifies the information gathering efforts by the department in an increasingly formalising economy
New Delhi: The Income Tax department has collected an additional ₹1,250 crore in 2022-23 when assessees updated their tax returns for previous years under a facility offered to encourage voluntary compliance, with some nudging, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Nitin Gupta said at a briefing.
