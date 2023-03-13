New Delhi: The Income Tax department has collected an additional ₹1,250 crore in 2022-23 when assessees updated their tax returns for previous years under a facility offered to encourage voluntary compliance, with some nudging, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Nitin Gupta said at a briefing.

What aided assessees updating their returns for previous years to add back any erroneously omitted income or to come clean on under-reporting of earnings is a new scheme launched in 2021, on a pilot basis, to nudge citizens to pay taxes accurately. Under this scheme called e-verification, the income tax department brings to the attention of the tax payer any large value transaction done by him that has been reported by other agencies like banks but doesn't reflect in the tax return filed by the assessee.

Gupta told reporters that the department has collected about ₹1250 crore so far from updated returns, which include cases taken up for data-backed e-verification of tax returns.

"It (e-verification) is all done electronically. If the tax payer can respond quickly and the information is verifiable at our end or (by) the sources, then it can be closed in 90 days. Some responses are quite quick. In some of the cases the tax payers have updated the returns, understanding that there was an error at their end. Some of them are non-responsive and those cases are difficult for us," said Gupta. The two schemes--e-verification of taxable income and updating of past tax returns--work hand in hand.

In the union budget for FY23, the government had offered the scheme to update tax returns filed in the past. The facility of updating tax returns within two years of the end of the relevant assessment year was made applicable for the assessment year starting 1 April 2020.

An official statement from CBDT said that on a pilot basis, in about 68,000 cases, information of financial transactions pertaining to FY20 was taken up for e-verification. Details of transactions were initially shared with individual tax payer through e-campaign. So far, e-verification has been completed in about 35,000 cases and the rest are under verification.

The tax return updating scheme offers an opportunity for people to correct past returns where any income has been omitted, including in cases where e-verification has prompted the tax payer to use the facility. The tax department allows tax payers to review the information it has sourced from various agencies about the transactions undertaken by him, so that tax is computed accurately. This annual information statement provides a chance to the tax payer to object to any information that third party sources like financial institutions have erroneously reported to the department.

"As the (e-verification) scheme has prvided an opportunity to the tax payers to accept the mismatch of information vis-a-vis the original income tax return filed, it is found that many tax payers have filed updated income tax returns," said the statement.

For financial year 2020, tax payers have time till end of March to update their tax returns.

The e-verification scheme signifies the information gathering efforts by the department in an increasingly formalising economy. When confronted by this information, tax payers tend to accept wherever it is correct, and pay taxes accordingly. It also gives the department opportunities to correct and clean up the data it receives from third party sources so that it does not end up in avoidable litigation.