Nudged by authorities, tax payers pay 1250 crore more by updating returns

"It (e-verification) is all done electronically. If the tax payer can respond quickly and the information is verifiable at our end or (by) the sources, then it can be closed in 90 days. Some responses are quite quick. In some of the cases the tax payers have updated the returns, understanding that there was an error at their end. Some of them are non-responsive and those cases are difficult for us," said Gupta. The two schemes--e-verification of taxable income and updating of past tax returns--work hand in hand.