Numbers to watch for: India PMI, US & UK GDP

India PMI

The September PMI reading for India’s manufacturing sector is due on Friday. The sector had continued to expand in August but had lost momentum somewhat, with the PMI falling to 52.3 from 55.3 in July. Rising input price pressures and weakness in demand were to blame. Input prices were elevated due to the scarcity of raw materials and logistical bottlenecks, but producers only partly passed them on to consumers. The demand was subdued due to uncertainty around growth prospects and a potential third wave. Employment was stagnant as firms were operating with sufficient workforce. The economic gains have continued in September, with an uptick in key high-frequency indicators such as mobility and labour participation. The Nomura business resumption index has reported a slight dip but stays above pre-pandemic levels. The PMI reading will further tell whether the manufacturing sector managed to grow out of stagnancy in September.