Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang names 3 countries leading in tech, manufacturing: Which are they? Does India make the list?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has named Germany, Japan and China as the three countries leading the world in manufacturing and advanced technology, leaving India out of his list. Huang made the remarks during a discussion with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, explaining how the global manufacturing landscape has changed over the past five decades with the rise of computing and digital technology.

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“For the last 50 years, because of the current Industrial Revolution, which is computing and digital technology, the United States has largely exported its heavy manufacturing, its building, and its craft to China. So now the world has three (leaders) again. It’s Germany, Japan and China,” Times Of India quoted Huang as saying.

Why did Huang name Germany, Japan and China? Huang's assessment is based on how manufacturing and computing capabilities have evolved across countries. He pointed out that the US had transferred a significant part of its heavy manufacturing and industrial capabilities to China over the past 50 years, helping the latter emerge as a major manufacturing power.

He also highlighted China's ability to combine industrial production with computer science, giving it an advantage over other economies.

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“The advantage that China has is that they came into their industrial revolution, if you will, their economic transformation happened during precisely the time of the computer industry. They are quite computerized. China is probably the only nation today that is deep in manufacturing and deep in computer science. And very comfortable in both,” Huang said.

Does India feature on Huang's list? No, India was not among the three countries named by Huang. His list comprised Germany, Japan and China, with the discussion focusing on countries that have developed strong manufacturing capabilities alongside computing and digital technology.

However, this does not mean Huang has overlooked India's technological potential. He has previously spoken about the country's IT capabilities and its potential to become a major player in the global AI industry.

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During Nvidia's AI Summit in Mumbai in October 2024, Huang said, “It makes complete sense that India should manufacture its own AI.”

He also described India's IT and computer science expertise as an “amazing natural resource”, arguing that the country could use its talent and data resources to build its own AI infrastructure.

How have US restrictions influenced China's technology ambitions? Huang also discussed how US export restrictions on advanced semiconductor technology have influenced China's efforts to develop domestic chip manufacturing capabilities.

He said restrictions on access to advanced processors had accelerated China's push towards building its own semiconductor industry and strengthening its domestic supply chain.

“We’ve definitely accelerated China’s initiatives, its nationalization of semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, and all of the industrial support that has been put into that sector, and so there’s no question we’ve accelerated that,” Huang said.

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Despite the growing competition, Huang maintained that American technology companies were prepared to compete with businesses from other countries.

His comments come amid intensifying global competition over AI infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing and advanced computing, with countries seeking to strengthen their domestic technological capabilities.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X