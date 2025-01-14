(Bloomberg) -- Traffic on New York City’s busiest streets dropped by 7.5% and morning travel times fell on most major crossings into Manhattan during the first work week of the city’s congestion pricing plan, signaling that some motorists changed their driving patterns to avoid the new toll.

The preliminary data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city’s transit system and is implementing the toll, is the first glimpse into how the new charge is impacting commuting patterns and movement in and out of Manhattan.

The MTA on Jan. 5 started charging most motorists $9 during peak hours to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District, which runs from 60th Street to the southern-most tip of the island. It’s the first such program in the US.

The early data follows a week of social media postings and reports of residents and drivers enjoying easier-flowing traffic and less vehicle honking. Prior to congestion pricing, morning traffic on the Williamsburg Bridge, which connects Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves about 92,000 vehicles a day, can extend from Manhattan streets all the way back to the bridge’s main tower in Brooklyn, according to a New York City Department of Transportation Official. This past week that line of traffic didn’t even reach the bridge’s tower on the Manhattan side, according to the official.

“This has absolutely met our expectations, Juliette Michaelson, the MTA’s deputy chief of policy and external relations, told reporters Monday during a briefing. “The numbers are impressive. Whether they are pedestrian, or a driver or a bus rider, everybody here has noticed a difference and that’s just really significant for the city.”

Along with reducing traffic, MTA officials anticipate the program will improve air quality and raise $15 billion to help modernize a more than 100-year old transit system. MTA officials expect to release revenue-collection data in the coming weeks.

An average 539,216 vehicles drove into the tolled zone per day during the first work week of the program, from Jan. 6 through Jan. 10, according to MTA data. That’s about 43,784 fewer vehicles on those streets, or a 7.5% decline, from an estimated 583,000 weekday baseline for January if congestion pricing weren’t in place, according to MTA data.

It took less time, on average, to travel on most major crossings that connect into Manhattan. It took four minutes and 27 seconds to drive through the Holland Tunnel, which links New Jersey to lower Manhattan, during Wednesday’s morning peak, according to MTA data. That’s down from an average of nearly 13 minutes during a morning commute on an average Wednesday in January 2024, according to MTA data.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com