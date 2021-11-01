Central and state governments have collected ₹1.3 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in October, the second-highest level since the unified indirect tax system was rolled out in 2017.

October GST collection shows a 24% jump from the collection made in the same time a year ago, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday. The GST revenue collection in October is also an improvement of 36% compared to the same month in FY20, the period prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said.

“GST revenues for October have been the second highest ever since introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues. This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery. This is also evident from the trend in the e-way bills generated every month since the second wave," the statement said. In April, GST collection had scaled ₹1.42 trillion.

GST revenues would have been higher if sale of cars and other products had not been affected on account of disruption in supply of semi-conductors, the ministry said. It added that the upward trend in number of e-way bills generated and the amount of taxable value clearly indicated a recovery in economic activity.

The ministry said that the latest figures show revenue from import of goods was 39% higher and revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) was 19% higher compared to the revenue from these sources during the same month last year. After settlement, the central government collected ₹51,171 crore, while states received ₹52,815 crore in October.

Revenue collection has also been aided by the efforts of state and central tax administrations to improve tax compliance. In addition to action against individual tax evaders, this has been a result of the multipronged approach followed by the GST Council, the statement said. Finance ministry also said several steps were taken to reduce the compliance burden. This includes allowing ‘nil’ return filing through text messages, offering a quarterly return filing and monthly tax payment system and auto-population of tax returns.

