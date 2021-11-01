October GST collections second highest since new tax system launch

“GST revenues for October have been the second highest ever since introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues. This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery. This is also evident from the trend in the e-way bills generated every month since the second wave," the statement said. In April, GST collection had scaled ₹1.42 trillion.

