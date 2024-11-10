Inflation hump: Will it continue beyond October?
Summary
- Apart from the thinning of the high base effect, sustained food price pressures are expected to have driven inflation higher than the 6% threshold in October.
Two of the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted a near-term retail inflation “hump" in the October policy meeting. This is expected to have played out in October, with economists projecting inflation close to the upper tolerance limit of the Reserve Bank of India.